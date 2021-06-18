Yoruba Nation: Igboho sets July 3 for rally in Lagos

By Adeola Badru

Sunday Igboho

Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has put plans on top gear to stage a rally in Lagos to further drive home his agitation for Yoruba Nation.

Igboho, in a telephone chat with Vanguard, expressed anger over the continuous killing and kidnapping of Yoruba people by the killer herdsmen in recent times.

He noted that the time was now for the Yoruba to jointly reject the dominance of the Fulani people from Yorubaland.

His words: “My friend, if we are not bastards, we must speak now. We will no longer tolerate them South West again.”

“We will drive them out by force, or else there will not be 2023 election. This is a cause all Yoruba must support. God willing, the rally bis expected to hold on July 3,” he said.

