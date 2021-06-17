YCRI's Global Theatre for Peace kick-starts in Lagos September

Rehearsal for the performance ongoing.

The Youth and Conflict Resolution Initiatives, a leading non-governmental organisation in Nigeria, is hosting its Global Theatre for Peace project in Lagos.

The event, which is scheduled for September 2021 in Lagos, will feature peace and conflict management activities with leading personalities in the theatre and conflict management industry in attendance.

Highlights of the Global Theatre for Peace will include drama, songs, comedy talks and charitable distributions based on the theme of peace.

Over the years, YCRI, a leading NGO in Nigeria that is focused on youth and conflict management, has been partnering with communities and security agencies to curb violence and social challenges.

And among the states they have done charitable works in are Delta, Lagos and Bayelsa.

YCRI is set to get one million youths to shun violence and another five million to learn the act of conflict management before 2022 to ensure the value of human lives in Nigeria is respected.

Therefore, commissioning a theatre performance to further the themes on preventive mechanism on conflict management is a work that is certain to advance their charitable vision.

A statement by YCRI noted that the play selected to be performed at the Global Theatre for Peace project is written by Efemena Agadama based on the theme on identifying conflict triggers.

Efemena Agadama, a writer who studied at the Cardiff Metropolitan University, England, the United Kingdom, is a widely-performed playwright. His works have been widely performed in Nigeria.

In the United Kingdom, Fame Touring Production Company in London also performed his “Farewell Sister” at the New Diorama Theatre in London.

Efemena Agadama has had dramatised readings in both Paris and London, bringing his works to a wider audience outside the shores of Nigeria.

It added: “Therefore, the choice of Efemena Agadama’s new work titled “Last Dance of the Legend” will be widely seen as a great choice.

“It is a compact drama with songs, African play on words and heightened language with comic aspects to entertain the audience.

“The Global Theatre for Peace project will also be hosted in New York, Rome, London, Canada and Paris.”

Speaking on the projects, Edwin Mabamije, the National Secretary of YCRI said the NGO was happy to give room for sponsors to use the event to showcase their products and services.

“But all sponsorship arrangements is being handled by a dedicated firm to give it richness of space, especially as there will be celebrities and people from different strata of the society,” he added.

