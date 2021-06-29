…Says Matawalle’s defection won’t affect his quest for APC Chairman

By Ibrahim Wuyo

Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara State and former Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari and other chieftains of the party have agreed to welcome Governor Bello.Matawalle of Zamfara State into the APC.

Yari who was together with chieftains of the party from Zamfara such as former Governor Mamuda Aliyu Shinkafi ,Senator Aliyu Ikira Bilbis ,former Speaker Sanusi Rikiji among others, assured hundreds of the party faithful at Arewa House Kaduna on Monday, that with their population and Matawalle’s authority, his coming to the party will add value to the APC in Zamfara State.

While assuring the teeming members of the party that they would never allow anything harmful in the party, Yari expressed hope that the defection of Matawalle from the PDP would be of immemse benefit to the APC.

Accrding to him, the meeting of the party stakeholders from the 14 local government areas of the state was convened in Kaduna to see how every member of the party would be treated fairly.

“As party loyalists, all the stakeholders have accepted the circumstances we found themselves and we are ready to welcome Governor Matawalle.”

“We hope Matawalle’s coming into APC will be of benefit as well as add value to the party in the State. We will not take any position without our people’s consent, and that is why we invited all the stakeholders to take a stand. We will not decide on anything that will not be of benefit to the party as well as the state.”

“We agreed that the Governor is coming with authority while we have the population in the state. So we hope and pray that his coming to the part will be beneficial and will add value to the party in the state. So, he is welcome.”

“We welcome Matawalle to the APC. We hope his coming will be a good development and add value to the party in the state. As a party, we need as many people as possible to make the party bigger. We held this meeting to inform our people of our decision of accepting for the Governor to be in our party.”

“I kicked against his joining the party initially because of the nature of the way the information reached us but whatever my reason are because of my people. Some of our people who I am representing are against his joining our party because they believe it would affect the oneness of the party.”

“We are welcoming him because it shows that we are doing the right thing and APC is well built in Zamfara state. Our performance in Zamfara, Bauchi, Kano, Borno and Lagos states is one of the things that attracted him. We hope it would come with a success for the party in future elections,” he said.

0n his quest to be the APC National Chairman, Yari said was the people that choose him as their leade.

“It is not self appointment. My aspiration is still in top gear, his ( Matawalle) joining APC will not jeopardize it. If the zoning favours my zone then it is 100%. Two things I am bringing to the party are reconciliation and unity.”

“I’m still pushing to be APC National chairman because I know I can do better than most of the people as former state party secretary, state party chairman, House of Representatives member, two terms governor and chairman Governors Forum,” he said.

Earlier during the meeting, the party members reiterated their support and loyalty to the party leadership and vowed to continue working for the progress of the APC.