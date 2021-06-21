The former Minister of Aviation in his speech at a symposium at the state house in Ikeja in celebration of the Kogi state Governor’s 46th birthday, said Yahaya Bello has fulfilled his promises and is admired across religious, ethnic and party lines.

He also recounted how Yahaya Bello helped to put out a “fire” after being contacted by President Buhari.

According to him, people don’t like talking about the Kogi state Governor who is not like other politicians because they want to play down his achievements.

https://youtu.be/AaLbfGk5qEg