Xpress Payment Solutions Limited celebrates five years of customer-centric experience for Nigerians and Africans through our precise financial solutions. In 2016, when Xpress Payment Solutions Limited set out to be the preferred choice for e-payments in Africa, we were determined to deliver a stress-free experience for our users through simplified and smarter financial interactions on our multi-channels. Five years later, we continue to differentiate ourselves from others through our innovative and robust cutting-edge technology, working style, and corporate culture.

The MD/CEO of Xpress Payment Solutions, Dr (Mrs) Markie Idowu, strongly believes in innovation as a driver for colossal change. This has patterned our numerous products and services towards ensuring our core values of teamwork, professionalism, integrity, and customer satisfaction are foremost. According to the MD, Xpress Payments will be the forerunner for implementing strategic revolutions necessary to transform the Fintech space. “Xpress Payments would incorporate business investments that support and represent a company of global standards”, the MD pronounced.

As a testament to the growing reputation of Xpress Payments as a credible payment solutions provider in the fintech space, we have multiple awards to our name. These include the 2019 Fintech Start-up of the year award as well as the Payment Terminal Service Provider of Year in 2020 by the Nigeria Technology Awards. Xpress Payments beat other nominees in these categories to emerge winner thereby clinching the highly contested awards. Xpress Payment Solutions recently won the Next Bull award at the 2021 Nigeria Investor Value Awards, being adjudged as one of the best-growing companies by Nigerian Investors.

As a company dedicated to smarter financial living, we specialize in the design, implementation, and provision of electronic payment platforms. We also provide services including bill payment, funds disbursement, management of point-of-sale terminals, transaction switching, third-party processing, terminal service provision, solution service provision, agency banking, and fund sweeping.

In the coming years, we at Xpress Payments pledge to continue to create better financial experiences for Nigerians and Africans through our multiple products whilst ensuring the delivery of services that ease stress and make life more enjoyable.