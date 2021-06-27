The Osun Command of the National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday said it arrested 253 drug suspects in the last one year.

The Osun NDLEA Commander, Mr Samuel Egbeola, made this known while marking the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Osogbo.

Egbeola said the arrests were part of the activities of the agency between June 2020 and June 2021.

The NDLEA chief said that among the suspects arrested, 240 were males, while 13 were females.

He said the command also seized 385.54kg of different illicit substances during the period.

He said that during the period under review, the agency also secured court judgement against four of the drug suspects, while 30 other cases were still pending before the court.

Egbeola noted that 167 drug dependent persons (drug addicts and users) were also counselled in the period under review.

“In terms of seizure of illicit drugs or substances, we seized 385.54kg of different illicit substances made up of cannabis sativa, tramadol, ryphnol, amongst others.

“About 10.05 hectares of cannabis farms were also destroyed,” he said in a statement.

Egbeola attributed the success recorded by the command to the assistance of several stakeholders and the state government in particular.