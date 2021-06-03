Some selected cyclists from Lagos State under the auspices of FT Cycle Care will organise a 60km ride across some destinations in the state as part of activities to mark the World Bicycle Day.

The Technician for the race and award winning cyclist, Kate Oyewole, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that the race was to create awareness on the benefits of cycling.

World Bicycle Day is celebrated every June 3 as a United Nations designated day.

The theme of this years celebration is: “Ride Against COVID-19″.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), safe infrastructure for walking and cycling is also a pathway for achieving greater health equity.

Oyewole told NAN that cycling had tremendous health benefits for all age groups, hence the race would focus more on educating the public and creating more awareness.

“It is important for people to know the various health benefits that they can derive from cycling, aside the fact that it is also classified as a sport. However, it is a sport that lighten the whole body system.

“Cycling is among the safest exercises that anyone can embark upon during the COVID-19 because it is safe and impedes the spread of the virus.

“Cycling is also one of the cheapest mode of transportation and generally classified as safe. Regular cycling gives healthier lifestyle,” she said.

Oyewole said that the gathering time for the cyclists is 7a.m to 7:30a.m while the departure time is 7:50a.m. The location is 13, Akinola Street, Fadeyi, Ikorodu road, Lagos.

“The cyclists will then go through Fadeyi and Iponri, then make a U Turn back to the Stadium enroute Anthony/Gbagada expressway to Oworonshoki, then make another U Turn back to Oshodi.

“Also, the cyclists will go through the International Airport road to Haji Camp, then go through Muritala Mohammed Airport 2 ,back to Mobolaji Bank Anthony way to Sheraton Hotels.

“The ride will then go through Opebi/Allen Avenue, through Obafemi Awolowo Way down to Alausa/LTV 8 road, passing through Oregun/Ojodu then back to the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway down to Ojota.

“From Ojota, we will ride back to Gbagada/Oshodi to the Underpass of Ilupeju Industrial Way and back to Ikorodu Road to end at Fadeyi which makes it a 60km Ride, she said,” (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria