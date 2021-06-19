.

The Executive Director, Networks, Niger Delta Power Holding Company, NDPHC, Ltd, Engr. IfeOluwa Oyedele has disclosed that construction works on the 330/132/33KV sub-station project in Lafia, Nasarawa State, have been completed.

Engr. Oyedele who disclosed this when he inspected the project in Lafia said works as designed originally has been completed 100 percent with all pre-commissioning tests fully carried out.

He explained that “the Substation is now being connected to the National Grid through the line-in, line-out which is in progress”.

He disclosed that the project would be inaugurated in September this year.

A statement by Head, Communication and Public Relations, NDPHC, Olufunke Nwankwo at the weekend, said Executive Director Networks who expressed satisfaction with the progress and quality of works at the sub-station noted that the project was one of the legacy projects of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

He explained that the original completion date was delayed as a result of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oyedele said all stakeholders in the power sector had worked together to see the completion of the project, adding that the distribution companies (Abuja Electricity Distribution Company – AEDC) has already completed the lines required to connect consumers to the 33kV Bays in the Substation to ensure that electricity consumers in Nasarawa State and environs can begin to enjoy the facility immediately.

He stated that the project would facilitate rapid growth in socio-economic activities in the State and this will attract investors to create jobs that would eventually change the standard of living of residents of the State and boost the economy.

The Executive Director, Networks who was later received by the Governor of Nasarawa State Engr. Abdullahi Sule was accompanied on the project inspection visit to Lafia by the Technical team comprising of Engr. Yusuf Yari, Head, Transmission, NDPHC; Engr. Stephen Olumuyiwa, TA to the MD/CEO on Transmission and the Communication & PR team.