Known for his passion-loaded and energetic performances which captures all attention; Wonder J is on cause to rewriting his story.

From his humble beginnings in the streets of Sapele, the Delta state born singer and songwriter has shrugged off the pain of losing his parents so early in life and recounts his struggles in the streets and his sojourn into the music industry which he is currently one of the leading lights of the new wave. Enjoy the excerpts.



The Artist, Wonder J.

My name is Yusuf and my surname is Jimoh. I am a Versatile singer song writer and rapper and was born (at Nene Hospital at Olympia back then) bred and brought up in sapele, of Delta state.



My style of Music is Afro-pop, which is like the African traditional music, vast and varied in sub genres and sounds. My style is not specific type of sound and i can virtually change style and blend with a different genre etc reggae.

My journey into music.



I can verily say from the tender age of seven i was introduced into music but my professional career started in 2012 after the Release of my hit single titled ” Baba God abeg’. I attended Ayomanor Primary School at okpe road. Released under the then Alec music, I began to do different sounds in collaboration with different producers like TY Mix, Young Dee, P-Banks, Rhymzo, Wizzy Pro Beatz, Eazy Mix, CautionLXE, Soft Tunez and so many more. other artistes prominent among the list of whom i have worked with in collaborations and featurings are; Erigga Paper boy, Oritsefemi, Kolaboy, SlimCase, Solid star just to mention but a few.



I have been an Orphan since 2012 when i lost my father, i lost my mother when i was nine (9) so i grew up virtually in the streets fending for myself.



I pushed truck and tried to push my education but i stopped when i got to secondary school. I have eked my way through life and God has been grateful. I am now signed as the first artiste under DHStar Records and my Manager is BenOkoma of BOWL Promotions have seen major progress since then.



My Progress Thus far.

I am not even close to where I have dreamt to be, but looking back i have come a long way and have God to thank. You will know more if you watch my documentary.

What I would have done differently?



Looking back, nothing i would have done different. I was not born with a spoon, talkless of a silver spoon so…..if i could only change that.



My Inspiration.

My music is inspired by life’s struggles, the times i have been through, the deceit, the lies, the hatred, the pains and cries and the joys. Real life experiences are the focal point of my music.



I wish to be a beacon of light to others who are suffering and finding it hard to live day by day, not knowing where the next meal will come from.



I want to touch lives and help people to get a better life and show them that with consistency belief in God and hard work anything is possible!



What I want to known for.

I wish to be known as the Voice of hope! the one whose songs touches people’s hearts and make them understand that all is vanity, it is our relationship with our fellow human beings that matters, it is the memories we take away and what we will be remembered for afterwards.



Musical artist that motivates me.

R. Kelly was my major music motivator, 2face, timaya, African china, 2pac.



Why? Because they know their onions, they strived to become what they are, their songs brought joy to my troubled heart and i found hope just listening to them

My first single.



Baba God Abeg in 2014 and all my materials can be found on all major streaming platforms as well as my YouTube channel.