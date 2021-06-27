Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State

By Omeiza Ajayi

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mr Yekini Nabena, has rallied greater support for the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the party, saying with the recent tenure extension granted the 13-member committee by President Muhammadu Buhari, more opposition governors, lawmakers and others are set to join the APC soon.

The President had last Friday approved a tenure extension for the Gov. Buni-led committee after a closed-door meeting where the committee presented its scorecard to the President.

Nabena in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said, “Buni’s committee deserves the extension considering how it has stabilized the party and rescued it from life-threatening crisis across the country.

“I therefore appeal to all and sundry, especially the leaders at all levels, not only to give peace a chance but rally all the needed support for the current APC leadership at the centre to succeed in its efforts to make future elections a walk-over for our great party because we have all seen that with Governor Buni in charge, so many other opposition Governors, Senators, House members and all other known politicians in Nigeria will be attracted to APC,” Nabena added.

He recalled how President Buhari had at the meeting also testified that ‘the party is now back to life’ and called on members and leaders at all levels to give the Buni committee a deserving support to totally reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

On the naming of APC national secretariat after the President, Nabena said President Buhari as the Number One leader of the governing party at national level deserves all the accolades, adding that “the President’s integrity, leadership style and his contributions to the development of APC deserve every recognition and emulation.”

Speaking on the leadership quality of Governor Buni, Nabena noted that “within eleven months of the committee in the saddle, notable opposition leaders, Governors, Senators, House of Representative members and so many other prominent politicians have swollen the fold of APC, giving assurance of better future for the party.

“Also, it is remarkable that the Caretaker committee under Governor Buni inherited liability of unpaid legal fees to the tune of N340 million, but successfully negotiated and brought down the fees to N179 million which is now fully paid.

“In terms of inclusiveness in the party activities, the National Caretaker Committee has shown a new direction with so many members who had felt neglected now feeling proud as the owners of APC due to the sense of belonging given by the Governor Buni-led committee”.