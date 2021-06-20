

By Ndahi MARAMA, Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum on Sunday visited Mulai and Dalwa communities and also met with security operatives to begin modalities for reopening of farmlands along that axis, so as to avoid livelihoods crisis.

Zulum’s decision was in compliance with Thursday’s directive to the Nigerian military and other security agencies by President Buhari to work with Borno State Government and come with modalities that would allow people have access to their farmlands.

President Buhari during his one day visit to Borno has said, “I have directed the Theatre Command of Operation Hadin Kai and other security agencies to work out modalities together with Borno State Government and associations of farmers, on ways to increase safe access by farmers to their farms, forests and fishing grounds.”

Towards implementation, Zulum drove to Dalwa, in Konduga and later moved Ngwom in Mafa Local Government. He assessed farmlands and interacted with the security operatives ahead of the resumption of farming activities.

Zulum has always held view that keeping resettled communities out of agricultural activities could lead to serious food crisis in the state arguing that food aid from foreign and local donors was unsustainable.

“We have to develop resilience, we cannot sit down without a means of livelihood. I will also establish a personal farmland along this axis which i will visit on work free days” Zulum said.

The Governor had interactions with heads of security operatives around Dalwa and Ngowm while measures to enhance the activities of the CJTF was put in place to support the security agencies.

Zulum while addressing thousands of residents of Molai along Maiduguri – Damboa highway called on the farmers to resume their safe agricultural activities from tomorrow.

… Zulum unhappy with Molai’s 500 housing

At Molai, Zulum inspected an ongoing 500 resettlement houses project. The Governor expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of work. He warned that anyone compromising quality of government projects would be shown the way out of public office