.

By Juliet Ebirim

Five winners have emerged from the maiden edition of AYKO talent and modelling competition.

The event which held on Friday, 11th June 2021 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos, saw Adedokun Abisola (model), Ewaoluwa Onilenla (model), Inimfo Iniama (dancer), Similoluwa Afolabi (rapper) and Omoboriola Adunni (singer) emerging winners.

These five winners went home with a cash prize of N500,000 each. They will also embark on a two-week intensive Boot camp training session with AYKO Agency to help them develop their skills, financial literacy and personal development.

AYKO Agency co-founded by Ayoola Bakare and Koya Onagoruwa is focused on supporting the up-skilling and skilled youths in achieving their career ambitions. The agency is not only out to develop the creative capacity of the models and talents, but strongly believe that investing in the well-being and improving the lifestyle of the talents and models will encourage self-growth, which will help them to realize their potentials.

“This is a platform where we source out raw talents in Africa and put them on a better platform so that they can be seen on a global space. We are passionate about supporting, investing and training these talents.” Ayoola said.

On his part, Koya revealed one of the major criteria for picking contestants and eventual winners “Many of our contestants are those who don’t automatically get opportunities to become artistes, singers, models and so on. One of our criteria is that you must have a compelling story. AYCO Agency was formed to give back, to help people who are underprivileged and under-represented.”

Entries for the competition opened from March 8, 2021, to young adults between the ages of 18 and 24. 100 applicants were selected from over a thousand applications for a physical audition, after which fourteen were shortlisted. These fourteen showcased their talents at a glitzy event on Friday night, after which five lucky winners were picked.