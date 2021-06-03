By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, yesterday, said he would dethrone any traditional ruler found selling employment opportunities ceded to indigenes in his domain.

Wike, during the flag-off of the construction of Ahoada Campus of Rivers State University, RSU, and dualisation of Ahoada-Omoku Road in Ahoada, headquarters of Ahoada East council of the state, further ordered the demolition of illegal markets sprawling in Elele Alimini and Ahoada towns axis on the East-West Road in the state.

He said: “I can’t bring development to this place and criminality will be on the increase. We want companies to come to Ahoada, but how will you get employment without companies?

“Every day, you cry of unemployment, when for the few companies that have come, you’ll not allow them stay. You and your traditional rulers will chase them away with your demands.

“You even sell chances of employing your people. Woe betides that traditional ruler that I will catch selling what belongs to your people because you want to collect money. I will dethrone that traditional ruler that day.”

On illegal markets on the East-West Road, Wike said: “The state government has not authorised any market from Ahoada Junction on the East-West Road, keeping to your right and going back to Port Harcourt. Everything there is an illegal structure.

“It doesn’t matter who owns them. Whether you come from the South, East, West or North, if you have any of those illegal market structures, from that junction down to Elele Alimini, I’ll bring all of them down.

“I did not authorise any market and nobody can build market on the road. Not even a local government can do that. So, all of you who have been going to them to collect tolls, be prepared. No market must be on the East-West Road.”

