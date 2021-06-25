Emmanuel Edeh

By Elizabeth Osayande

Cokodeal, an export digital marketplace platform, has revealed its commitment to facilitating trades for their merchants with access to loans between ₦1million to ₦100 Million.

This was contained in a statement, Thursday, signed by the Chief Finance Analyst of Cokodeal Corporation, Mr Emmanuel Edeh.

Edeh noted that one of the major problems of exporters in Nigeria was funding. According to him, “Exporters find it difficult to get loans from banks, or to even access the several government grants and support available.

“Most of our merchants, when asked, cite the stiff process and requirement needed for applying for these programs and loans as deterring factors, so they sought out other methods.

“And we know this can be tough for them. Exportation business requires enough funding, and Cokodeal is looking to help fill the gap,” he said.

The company also said the gesture was in line with their three years plan of boosting the number of businesses that can competitively trade in foreign markets on the platform by 30 per cent.

The organisation said it has worked out partnership with financial institutions to ease financing for exporters and will be committed to following through with application and documentation processes involved.

“So far, over 75 companies have benefited from this development, and more is expected as more businesses become aware of this.

“To apply for this loan, merchants can contact Cokodeal Corporation and find out more on Cokodeal loan platform – https://www.cokodeal.com/loan. Once application is received, processing takes between one to three months,” the statement read.