The claim that Getfit is the best waist trimmer brand in Nigeria is not an empty claim according to the CEO of Getfit Technologies Limited, Adekemi Oladipo.



“We don’t make claims we cannot substantiate, and actually, our satisfied customers are the ones speaking on our behalf,” she said.



Continuing, Oladipo avowed: “We post transformation photos and videos on our Instagram page @getfitng. And from the testimonials, it is clear that our waist trimmers are delivering results to those who bought and use them.”

The growing popularity of Getfit (also known as getfitng), she also claimed, is due to the company’s resourcefulness at coming up with new products that are helpful to people working hard to regain their shape.



“For instance, the Getfit Apple Cider Gummies is the first of its kind in Africa.

It is twice as effective as the regular apple cider available abroad because it is produced specifically for the African person who eats a lot of food that makes him or her prone to extra fat,” she explained.



Getfit is popular, she asserted, because “we don’t just sell waist trimmers, we are there to guide and motivate you to achieve the result.”



The getfitng boss explained further: “For everyone that buys our waist trimmers or any other products, you are automatically welcomed into the Getfitng community. We have various activities and programmes that keep our loyal customers engaged with the brand.”



She gave a few examples of such activities: “In March we had the #Getfit70days Transformation Challenge which ended on March 28 with the first prize of N50, 000 and second prize of N30, 000. We have also had the Getfit International Women’s Day Cash Grant that awarded N50, 000 each for five women-owned businesses.

As well, we have our N20,000 monthly giveaway for five or seven people.”