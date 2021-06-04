Why I didn’t stay in Governor’s lodge built by my predecessor — Akeredolu

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has said he decided not to stay in the multi-billionaire naira governor’s lodge built by his predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko because it had a structural defect.

Akeredolu said this at the groundbreaking of the building of a new Governor’s lodge in Akure, the state capital.

He said that the former governor did not fix the defect before leaving office.

The governor noted that the former governor’s lodge built by the colonial officers and used by late Dr. Olusegun Agagu was termites infected.

According to him former Governor Mimiko converted an office into a lodge adding that it had structural defect that it would take a superman to live in.

“This state deserve a Governor lodge to be a pride to all of us. When Mimiko was handing over, he mentioned the defects and promised to fix it but he didn’t.

“I called my engineer to look at it and I was told to either bring down the building or part of it. Then we all knew we are going to need a new Governor lodge.

“What we had was a modest three room duplex built by the colonial officers. It was termites infested. It was not suited for anybody to live. My consultant said I should not attempt to remodel it.

“Those who want to build for us today are qualified building experts. We are building a government lodge of a status befitting of the Governor of Ondo State.”

Akeredolu ordered the contractor to build an helipad saying that new lodge would be fitted with a swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, bedrooms and a good banquet hall.

He said that “the structure sits on approximately 2,000 square meters of land and measures about 18 meters from the ground floor to the tip of the iconic roof.

“The facilities will house a Banquet Hall to sit about 250 guests, Basement Parking, Indoor and Outdoor Kitchen, Swimming Pool, Sitting Lounge, Atrium Sitting Room, Bedrooms and other functional spaces.

Akeredolu added that “Information Communication Technology (ICT) software and gadgets will be applied in the finishing of this edifice while the entire environment will be adorned with both soft and hard landscape.

Vanguard News Nigeria