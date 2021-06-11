By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has said it will not participate in the planned nationwide protests on June 12, insisting they were never contacted.

Making the remarks at a press conference, CNG’s Spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said it is not in their tradition to jump unto a flight without knowing its actual destination.

“We can’t drag the North into an agenda that is not properly stated and for which we are not even contacted. This is in addition to keeping the North away from the trap set by IPOB to sponsor infiltration in some northern states to turn the protests violent.”

He said in the event of any ugly incidence, the anti-North schemers would then hold the region up as the volatile section of the country.

“Another reason for the non-participation of CNG and all our affiliates and organs is the fact that we do not recognize the legitimacy of June 12 as Democracy Day in the first place,” Suleiman said.

CNG said, however, the protests, planned on the first anniversary of the shift of Democracy Day from 29th May to June 12, is a backlash for one of President Muhammadu Buhari’s numerous political slips that made him attach such undue relevance to the events of June 12, saying, “it serves him right.”

