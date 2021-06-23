By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Belgian Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Daniel Bertrand says business people from his country consider lots of business potentials in Nigeria as a major attraction to invest in the country.

Bertrand disclosed this when he led a team from the Kingdom of Belgium on a courtesy visit the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja.

The Belgium envoy who described Nigeria as Africa’s prime destination for investments said it remained the largest economy in Africa and a regional leader in science and technology. This comes as both countries agreed to strengthen their bilateral relation on science, technology, and innovation.

In his address, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, said that Nigeria and the Kingdom of Belgium will deepen their already existing cordial and warm relationship for mutual gains in the development of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI).

Dr. Onu, who briefed the Belgian envoy on the role of his Ministry to spearhead the transformation of Nigeria’s economy to a knowledge and innovation based one, further highlighted the efforts of the Federal government to improve Nigeria’s manufacturing capacity and the agricultural value chain.

Dr. Onu said that the Federal Government is working hard to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by the turn of the decade, adding that through more investment in Science, Technology an potentials d Innovation (STI), the per capita income and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria will improve.

He assured the envoy that Nigeria is a prime destination for investment and expressed optimism on interested Belgian investors.

