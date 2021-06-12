By Emmanuel Elebeke

In his 30 years of engineering experience,

Front line candidate of the All Progressive Alliance, APC in the forthcoming governorship election of Anambra State, Hon Azuka Okwuosa, said he has created over 20,000 jobs for Nigerian youth.

According to him, the jobs were created through his entrepreneurial ventures which created thousands of opportunities and motivated youth to build careers, develop new skills and engage in favourable competition, while earning an honest living.

He said the establishments cut across the oil and gas, ICT, and agricultural industries which have hosted over 20,000 skilled and unskilled labourers.

Hon Okwuosa, emphasised that the resources made available to him as the state governor will enable him to create over one million jobs in Anambra if elected governor, noting that his plan critically cuts across all sectors of the economy, containing practical steps to secure productive partnerships with industry experts both in the private and public sectors.

For him, Anambra as a state has been deficient in the purposeful creation of worthwhile jobs for the youth, insisting that Anambra lacks the favourable climate to host labour-intensive industries.

According to him, this problem would be one of his government’s priorities if elected in November.

The state’s infrastructural deficiency and insecurity have influenced the flight of large businesses enterprises to other parts of the country. It has also discouraged the entry of foreign investment into the state. Most SMEs struggle to stay afloat due to the inability of the government to create sustainable structures that would facilitate business growth.

According to his blueprint, the governorship aspirant intends to intensify efforts to create jobs through agricultural development and incentivising multinational companies to domicile in the state.

Also, his administration would strive to provide a stable and affordable power supply to reduce the overhead costs for businesses, establish a film village to encourage the growing movie industry and many other initiatives. His government will also disburse grants and acquisition funds to encourage innovative and entrepreneurial indigenes.

“Anambra is in need of a governor that is well experienced in harvesting and harnessing human resources.

” The next government must have concrete plans to create relevant avenues for the youth of Anambra state. It must initiate programs that will encourage private and public investment within the state and ensure the development of different sectors of the economy that will engage a good percentage of the available human resources.”