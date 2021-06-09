Alkali Baba Usman, Inspector General of Police(middle) inspecting a guard of honour during the working visit to Lagos State. With him is the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu(2nd right), and others. PHOTO: Bunmi Azeez.

*…as Lagos CP asks for 13 water cannons, 5 gunboats

By Evelyn Usman & Esther Onyegbulam, Lagos

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mr. Alkali Baba Usman, Wednesday, revealed that the Nigeria Police Force was taking delivery of riot equipment and other tools from the Police Trust Fund.

This is just as he warned officers and men of the Lagos State Police Command not to allow themselves or their stations to be overrun again.

He made the revelation and handed down the warning during his familiarisation visit to the Lagos State Police Command.

His words: “Never again should we allow our stations and our personnel to be overrun to the extent that we would not be able to handle situations that can easily be handled because of lack of professionalism or cowardice.

“The service can no longer tolerate acts of indiscipline which are not known to us. We must do the needful to be able to carry on with our job.

“We have a duty to perform and this is the duty of crime prevention and control, maintenance of law and order.

“While we do that as professionals in the business of crime and control, in consonance with all laws, there are things we need to take into cognizance in the discharge of our duties and responsibilities.

“I am here to remind ourselves of the enormous task of policing under a democratic dispensation. It is a known fact that we have not got all that we need to discharge our duties and responsibilities in terms of personnel recruitment and other things.

“Be that as it may, with the little resources we have and personnel, we are going to do our job with determination and professionalism.

“I want to say that there are lots of measures that the Federal Government has put in place in terms of personnel increase and logistics.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the personnel and recruitment into the force of all cadres will soon be in force and for our equipment and working tools, we just started taking delivery of some riot equipment, vehicles and other fundamental tools from the Police Trust Fund.”

Lagos CP

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, CP Hakeem Odumosu, commended the IGP for the recent release of two water cannons to the Command to curb crimes in Lagos.

While promising to make judicious use of them and other arsenal provided by the IGP, Mr. Odumosu, however, appealed for procurement of additional 13 water cannons and at least five gunboats.

Odumosu said the gunboats will help “to police and secure our waterways that have been experiencing heavy traffic presently due to the ongoing road constructions across the state.

“In addition, the Command will appreciate the release of two Police helicopters to assist in fortifying the aerial patrol/surveillance of the Command.

“This is with a view to tactically tackling some of the crimes being experienced in the state and, by extension, in the South-West, as well as additional arms and ammunition to argument the little in our stock, so as to match up with the present tempo of combating crimes and criminality in the state.”

