Barring any dramatic twist, the lawmaker representing Delta North Senatorial District, Peter Nwaoboshi is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The lawmaker who was elected on the platform of the PDP in the 2019 general elections and chairs the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs in the 9th Assembly was suspended earlier in the week by the Delta state chapter of the PDP for alleged anti- party activities.

Although the Senator would later describe his suspension as laughable, Nwaoboshi in the early hours of Friday was taken to the Presidential Villa by the Yobe state governor and chairman, Convention Planning Caretaker Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni, and Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege. They were received by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Villa.

Reacting to Nwaoboshi’s imminent defection, the national publicity secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan told Vanguard that the party won’t be bothered.

He said: “We are not worried and we won’t be worried. You are aware that his state chapter suspended him. So, if he is suspended and is already jumping ship, we won’t be worried.

“The PDP is proud of lawmakers in both chambers of the National Assembly elected on its platform who are ready to carry the party shoulder high; men and women who are concerned about the state of the nation and are giving themselves in service to find solutions to the challenges facing us as a nation.

“These are the people the PDP think about not those who are neither here not there,” he said.

