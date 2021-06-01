We’re aiming at uninterrupted academic calendar, cult free campus – Olukoya

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Visitor and Chancellor, Mountain Top University, MTU, Dr. Daniel Olukoya, has stated that against the myriad of challenges facing Nigerian tertiary institutions, the aim of establishing MTU is to have an uninterrupted academic calendar that is free from cultism, with a world class environment and facilities for learning amongst other things.

Odukoya, who gave his opening remarks at the sixth matriculation ceremony of the varsity, advised the new students to make good use of the opportunities provided; uphold the tenets of the school formed upon spiritual principles.

His words: ” Over the years, there have been different stories about why youths are not able to get the kind of education they deserve. From incessant strikes in universities to cultism, from grossly inadequate facilities for studies and research to lack of accommodation, the Nigerian undergraduate has had to grapple with many challenges.

” The result is that the Nigerian undergraduate is ill-equipped to face the challenges of modern world upon graduation. It is that dream to provide a world-class university with an uninterrupted academic calendar, free from cultism, with a world-class environment and facilities for learning, added with the spiritual guidance for youths that necessitated the establishment of Mountain Top University.

“To the matriculating students, MTU was established upon spiritual principles and faith in the Almighty God. We therefore, place high premium and emphasis on spiritual activities. Here we pray, prayer is part and parcel of who we are. Those who are allergic to prayer will not be comfortable here,” Chancellor MTU explained.

On his part, the Vice Chancellor, MTU, Prof. Elijah Ayolabi, who expressed joy for the students for successfully gaining admission into the institution, and for the parents and guardians for their labour, charged the 410 matriculating students, among whom were 12 postgraduates, to take their studies seriously.

” To all the matriculating students today, I congratulate and welcome you to MTU. I also congratulate your parents. You have started a journey in your life that will go a long way to determine your future. Therefore, in whatever course of study you have been admitted to, I encourage you to approach it with all seriousness and dedication.

” Again aside all our programmes being accredited by the National Universities Commission, NUC, we have a package on extra-curricular activities to enhance the development of not just your intellectual but your total person. One of such programme is the Everyone Student a Musician, ESM where a student just learn at least a musical skill before graduation,” Prof. Ayolabi said.

The MTU VC also called on parents not to see the school as a reformative centre for untrained children but to see her as partners together with God in raising morally sound graduates.

Present at the matriculation ceremony were principal officers of the school; special guest, Vice Chancellor, Landmark University, Prof. Adeniyi Olayanju; parents and students among others.

