…Says Plan to establish Emerging Technology Centres across nation underway

By Emmanuel Elebeke

This Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, has said that Nigeria aims to take advantage of emerging technologies and its vast potential to become a leading nation in Africa.

To achieve this, he further disclosed that plans are underway to develop a National Policy on Emerging Technologies, as part of National Digital Economy Policy Strategy, NDEPS, which will further support the establishment of Emerging Technology Centres in Nigeria.

The Minister disclosed this during his Keynote Address as the Special Guest of Honour at the Digital Africa Annual Conference held on Tuesday.

Pantami who addressed the conference virtually stated that this year’s theme; Building a New Africa With AI and Blockchain could not have come at a better time considering the efforts of the government to boost emerging technologies in Nigeria.

He said: “The seventh pillar of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) focuses exclusively on developing emerging technologies among the populace.

‘’One of the ways of achieving this has been through the establishment of the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) and two virtual institutions currently building capacities in Artificial Intelligence, (AI) Blockchain technology, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Robotics and various other related fields.

‘’The development of a National Policy on Emerging Technologies, as part of NDEPS, which will further support the establishment of Emerging Technology Centres in Nigeria is underway”.

Dr. Pantami, who commended the Chairman of Digital Africa Dr Evans Woherem for his consistency, commitment and support for a Digital Nigeria also noted that Emerging Technologies have the potential for world domination and Nigeria aims to take advantage of its vast potential to become a leading nation in Africa.