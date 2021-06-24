Joachim Low said Germany will “perform differently” when they face England in the Euro 2020 knockout stage, after an error-strewn performance against Hungary.

Leon Goretzka scored a late equaliser to salvage a 2-2 draw at Allianz Arena, where Hungary twice took the lead in Munich on Wednesday.

But Low was pleased with the way Germany, who reached the semi-finals of the last two European Championships, fought back to claim a draw that secured second place in Group F, behind France.

“We had an extremely good attitude; we made mistakes, but we fought,” Germany head coach Low told reporters.

“It wasn’t a game for the faint of heart. We knew that Hungary would give everything and that it would be as close as it was.

“To get through this group in the end, that was good and that was the goal. France also only drew 1-1 against Hungary, the so-called little ones gave everything. It wasn’t easy, they had nothing to lose.

“But in the end what counts is that we are through.”

Jamal Musiala, who at 18 years and 117 days became the youngest ever player to make an appearance for Germany at a major tournament when he replaced Robin Gosens, earned praise from Low.

“Musiala was cheeky,” Low of the Bayern Munich teenager. “He secured the ball, and gave a very good performance.”

Looking ahead to Tuesday’s last-16 clash with England, who Germany defeated on penalties at the old Wembley Stadium in the semi-finals of Euro ’96, Low said: “This is an absolute highlight when you can play against England at Wembley.

“We will be well prepared and we will perform differently, I can promise.

“It’s great that we got through in this tough group.”

