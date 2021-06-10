We have vowed not to allow any violent agitation ― Umahi

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday stated that the State Government would not allow any form violent agitation to prevail in any part of the State.

Umahi who stated this at an Enlarged Security Council meeting at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki, added that any agitation by group of persons or region must follow due process.

He called on Ebonyi people to protect themselves by forming vigilante groups across the nooks and crannies of the State as the State would confront any criminal or herdsman coming into the State with AK-47 rifles.

“As a state, we have vowed not to allow any form of violent agitation; any agitation must follow due process; we prefer one Nigeria and not secession. Any alleged injustice must be complied and given to leaders of the zone who will in turn send same to the National.

“We have been hearing of rumour of herdsmen planning to attack the State. We’ll confront anybody or herder or criminals with AK 47; protect yourself in all nooks and crannies of the State.

“Form your vigilante; if they write you that they are coming, tell them to come. We are not afraid.

“We have resolved to employ 5,000 Civil servants between now and December and empower 3,000 Ebonyi people. This meeting will be holding once every month.

“We will do everything possible to protect our people.”

