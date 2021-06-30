.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Reactions and counter-reactions on Wednesday, have split the top leaders as well as followers of the arrested and detained leader of the proscribed body of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Vanguard met with some members of IPOB, in Owerri, who pleaded for anonymity, said that until the federal government showed a video of IPOB, leader rearrest if not that they would still consider it as a rumour.

He said that the IPOB, members were still studying the situation to arrive at a better arrangement.

He said: “We are not afraid. How are you sure that the man arrested is IPOB, leader, Nnamdi Kanu, that is arrant nonsense. You even believed them that is not true. Very soon you will hear from the horse’s mouth.

“Don’t believe that when they come to tell you that this Kanu of IPOB leader was arrested. Nobody can arrest Kanu as an IPOB leader, it is not possible. I know why I am telling you this, it is a divine movement let us watch the outcome.”

He continued: “What we know is that Britain has disappointed us and it is time to end it. Whether you like it or not Nnamdi Kanu is still free nobody has arrested him.

“If you arrested him why is it you refused to show us the video of his appearance in Court, . This is a pure lie from the pit of hell. You are arresting a man for not doing anything. Kanu has not been arrested by the zoo and if such thing happens this country will break into pieces.”