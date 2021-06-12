South-West PDP General Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran

The protection of democracy should be at the core of celebrating June 12 as Democracy Day, so that the lessons inherent in June 12, 1993 cannot be forgotten or wasted.

This was the position of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West Region on Saturday, in a statement by the General Secretary, Rahman Owokoniran, in commemoration of Democracy Day.

According to PDP South-West, the events of June 12, 1993 demonstrate that democracy thrives when leaders value national unity and nation building, moral and ethical values, and devolve power.

According to Owokoniran, “Democracy Day is a time for reflections on why we must cherish and protect our democracy. We should not forget why victory for democracy was taken away from us on June 12, 1993.

“The assault was targeted and the damage in terms of cost and effect can best be imagined.

“The acknowledgment and recognition of June 12 should be a guide to ensuring that democratic values are entrenched and jealously protected.

“We wish that the memory of June 12, 1993 continues to be a blessing to our Nation.

“But any blessing will be undermined except we acknowledge, cherish and practice what June 12, 1993 taught us.”

He listed the lessons to include the need for “Assent of the President to Electoral Act Bill to allow electronic voting and transmission of results, constitutional review, and devolution of power.”

The party also called for state and community policing, and resource control.

“Until we get a government that pushes these necessary policies, marking Democracy Day would just be a ceremony, as the current economic realities and poor security situation show,” he added.

“However,” he noted, “we, Nigerians, must be proud of how far we have come by sheer resilience and strength of character. Happy Democracy Day.”

Vanguard News Nigeria