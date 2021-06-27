By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama, has asked the President Muhammadu administration to wake up to its statutory responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians across the country.

The wake-up call, according to him, became imperative following an alarm raised by Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State that an unprecedented food shortage looms as a result of the persistent bandit attacks on farming communities.

Kaigama stated this in a sermon at Sacred Heart Parish, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Sunday.

The religious leader condemned the challenges posed by insecurity which has left several people poor in the country.

He cautioned political leaders against the arrogant display of wealth and the paraphernalia of power.

The Catholic prelate also called on the government to make conscious efforts to alleviate the people’s suffering.

He said, “Today that farmers cannot go to the farm for fear of bandits and kidnappers, children are not safe in school and youths are frustrated to the point desperation, leaders must wake up to their responsibilities, to help heal the trauma of poverty, the psychological stress of insecurity and the fatigue of daily life.

“Leaders can command the respect of people only when they don’t pursue their personal comfort or engage in an arrogant display of wealth and the paraphernalia of power.

“As Jesus identified with the sick, the suffering and downtrodden, our leaders must make conscious efforts to alleviate people’s suffering.”

However, Kaigama urged Nigerians to remain patriotic and support the efforts of those in power to overcome the challenges, but insisted that “they must first be exemplary, selfless in service and sensitive to the needs of people under their care, especially in the use of public resources.”