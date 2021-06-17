Recall on June 1, 2021, Vclef hinted a new single to be premiered on his birthday which happened to be June 16th 2021.

2Bad music worldwide has officially unleashed a banger to mark the birthday of its C.E.O and front act Vclef.

The single titled “unbothered” was first hinted on the 1st of June and is also produced by the International Flakes a k.a Foreign Groove.

With two major waves “Right now” and “Lay On Me” currently trending and rocking your playlists, no doubt we already know what Vclef is made of when it comes to consistency with releases, but this time the international popstar definitely switched up the sound a little bit and it leaves music critics wondering how else an artiste can be more versatile than this.

Unbothered is a very groovy sound with melodic rhythms that will push you straight into the dance floor, the song which will most definitely make the streets happy is a vibe you don’t want to miss. Stream, purchase, comment and don’t forget to share and also follow Vclef on social media @Vclefgram02

Vanguard News Nigeria