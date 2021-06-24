The promoters of Vandrezzer FC (VFC) are elated by the proposed Africa Super League, following the announcement by CAF President, Patrice Motsepe.

“We are assessing and in preliminary discussions to start an inclusive and broadly supported and beneficial CAF African Super League,” he said in a statement. The African Super League, an idea first suggested by FIFA president Gianni Infantino in 2019, would be a welcome development as it is needed to improve the game on the continent and make it financially viable.

ALSO READ: ‘We will perform differently’―Low promises ahead of Germany, England clash

Motsepe said CAF, which is African football’s controlling body, must consider new competitions to generate additional income for itself and its member associations and contribute to African football becoming globally competitive and self-sustaining.

While fielding questions in London, VFC club founder, Joe Udofia, described the idea as an exciting one that would certainly uplift the level of African football. “It is a great idea and I think it would give Nigerian clubs a lot of leverage and value, devoid of bottlenecks.”

He eulogized the current VFC squad saying “we are positive our players can make the cut, once the proposed league is rolled out; as we expect it to be run with transparency and inclusiveness as the watchword.”

Vanguard News Nigeria