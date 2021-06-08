…SuperStar Singer, SuperNova bares it all in the new edition

This month’s Black Celebrity Magazine cover star is the award winning actress cum singer, Supernova.

In the magazine’s latest issue, Supernova opens up like never before about her music, movie and her life experience in the entertainment industry and how it has shaped her career.

Supernova, a velvet-voiced sultry lady whose beauty could wake up a sleeping man just to catch a glimpse of her God-given radiant face and voluptuous body structure was explosive with her response in a bare it all encounter.

In this edition, the magazine also featured, Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu where his achievements during his first term in office ever since the people of the state trusted him and faithfully gave him a second chance was highlighted.

Additionally, the magazine also showcased the benevolence acts and stances on developing the living standards of the people of Niger Delta, a very sensitive and volatile geopolitical zone of the country, Nigeria.

According to the publisher, (Mr. Biletiri) the zone is blessed with substantive and sustainable crude oil deposits but lacks the basic infrastructures that would have positively touched the lives of people residing or working in the zone.

In his words: “Some special men and women who hail from the Niger Delta and have done tremendously well in alleviating the poverty level of their people are giving exceptional recognition in this edition. One of them is Jack Rich, the founder and Chairman of Belema Oil. Flip through our pages to catch a glimpse of his achievements and antecedents.”

“Also, we beamed our searchlight on the gigantic impacts of a venerable gentleman Prophet I.O. Samuel on humanity. Then, quality achievers of our time like Nigeria’s latest youth ambassador. (representing the younger generation in federal cabinet) Abdulrasheed Bawa, new Chairman of the EFCC who has ensured that the ‘Not Too Young to Run’ Bill is brought to reality and the Director-General of World Trade Organization prof. Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, an inspiration to the Nigerian female gender. Anambra deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke and Hon Omorede Osifo marshal,” he concluded.