



Dr. Augustine Uroye

The Member Representing Warri South Constituency 1 in Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Augustine Uroye on Wednesday formally informed the Delta State House of Assembly, of the transition of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, The Olu of Warri.

The Lawmaker, announced the passage of the late king at the Hallowed Chamber during plenary of the House, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to Uroye “My Speaker and fellow Honorable members, I want to on behalf of the Deputy Majority Whip and Member Representing Warri North Constituency, Hon. Fred Martins, officially inform this honorable House of the demise of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, The Olu of Warri”.

The lawmaker who expressed sadness over the demise of the late Olu also informed the lawmakers of the emergence of Olu-Designate, Prince Shola Emiko, in line with the Itsekiri custom and tradition.

He disclosed that the process of the crowning of the Olu-Designate, has already commenced, “in accordance with the tradition of the people”.

Speaking after plenary Uroye, prayed God to grant Ogiame Ikenwoli eternal rest and congratulated Prince Shola Emiko on his emergence as Olu-Designate for the Itsekiri nation.