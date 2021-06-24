File photo of President Muhammad Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Friday, travels to London, the United Kingdom, for a scheduled medical follow-up.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja Thursday.

Chief Adesina, in the statement, said that the President would be due back in the country in the second week of July.

Recall that President Buhari had, on March 30, undertaken a similar trip, which kept him in the United Kingdom for about two weeks.

Vanguard had reported that on May 29, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has embarked on medical trips abroad five times, covering a period of no fewer than 170 days (8.56 percent) of the 1,987 days he has been in power.

Below is a timeline of the President’s foreign trips:

* February 5-10, 2016: Buhari took a six-day vacation in the United Kingdom, saying that his doctors lived in England.

* June 6-19, 2016: Buhari went on a 10-day medical trip to England for an ear infection surgery.

He extended his trip by three days to rest.

* January 19, 2017: Buhari went to London again on a medical vacation.

* February 5, 2017: Buhari wrote the National Assembly, seeking extension of his London medical leave.

* March 10, 2017: Buhari returned to Nigeria, but didn’t resume work immediately at Aso Villa. Presidency said “he’s working from home.”

* May 7, 2017: Buhari embarked on trip to London for another medical vacation. He returned after 104 days.

* August 19, 2017: Buhari returned to Nigeria and it took him a while to resume work because rats had reportedly damaged furniture in his office.

Presidency announced he’ll be working from home.

* May 8, 2018: Buhari went to London for a four-day “medical review.”

