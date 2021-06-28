By Prisca Sam Duru

The sterling leadership quality of Pope Francis, the sovereign of the Vatican City State and first Pope to be a member of the Society of Jesus (SJ), during COVID-19 pandemic has been documented in a book entitled: “The Pope And the Pandemic: Lessons in Leadership in Times of Crises.”

The book, written by Dr. Agbonkhianmeghe Orobator, president, Jesuit Conference of Africa-Madagasca was recently launched at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island Lagos with Jesuits Priests from North-West Africa and other parts of the world in attendance.

Chairman of the occasion, Omooba Adesina Buraimoh-Ademuyewo, who bemoaned the kind of leadership we have in Africa, noted that there was a leadership deficit in Africa, blaming it on lack of preparation. “It is obvious that the kind of leadership we have in Nigeria is one that sacrifices its people for itself and we can see that, in scores of people being killed on daily basis. What we need is a leadership that sacrifices itself for its people. And the solution to our leadership problem is preparation. People must be genuinely willing to serve. One of those leaders in Africa who sacrificed himself for his people is Dr Nelson Mandela and Pope Francis as recorded in this book. We shouldn’t expect any miracle with the kind of leaders we have today. Some of them are after their own pocket”, he said.

The author who shared his inspiration writing the book said he was inspired by the “Corona virus pandemic as well as the example that Pope Francis gave of leadership which indicates how much his example needed to be widely shared and made available to our leaders.

The book also mirrors the manner in which Nigerian leaders handled the pandemic which according to the author, they essentially failed in their responsibility of handling the crises. “If you look at the example of Pope Francis, it is the opposite. His approach was to focus on people and be close to them empathetically and also in solidarity with them. And that is what is needed of a leader in a time of crisis and not to look good. A leader should focus on the needs of the people and try to protect them and their livelihoods in such a way that they feel empowered in the crisis rather than feel completely demoralized as we saw.

“The reality is that this pandemic revealed other pandemics: pandemic of poverty, complete collapse of socio-economic infrastructure, and dysfunctionality of politics. These are other kinds of pandemics that make it difficult for people to actually respond in a time of crisis. And in the case of Nigeria, there seems to be general lack of empathy. The health infrastructure was certainly dysfunctional and inadequate to the crisis, and that should be a situation that a leader should never allow to happen in his/her country, when battling crisis.

The book he noted further, is of general interest and not only for leaders adding that “Anywhere you are, you are leading all the time, in your family, institution, and organization, we are all leaders leading all the time.”

Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos Alfred Adewale Martins who described the title as interesting, recalled that when the pandemic broke out, it hit a lot of people badly but Pope Francis appeared so many times with an emotional outbursts. He noted that a book of this nature was coming at the right time adding that whenever there’s a conversation about leadership, it shouldn’t be about those on leadership radar only, as everybody is a leader; from a driver in an organization to the chief executive.

Represented by Monsignor Anthony Obanla, Chancellor of Archdioceses, Martins said. “We are all leaders within our own space. Leadership is all about providing service to the people, beaming the torchlight for people to see and fulfill destinies. So, the publication is all about good leadership in times of crises. Good and bad times, hard and peace times, a good leader would always be in control and we have seen that especially of Pope Francis as documented by Orobator who put this into writing for us.”

The book reviewer, Prof. Chris Ugbechie, Dean, Lagos Business School, described the book which was published by Orbis books, New York, United States of America as exciting and interesting. He said that leadership was a topical issue in this turbulent time, emphasising that, “Amazingly, the author is a catholic priest and the protagonist is the leader of the Catholic Church. His leadership style during the pandemic is being x-rayed in this book. I find it more interesting because the pandemic which led to health, social and economic crisis, exposed a number of leadership crisis we faced in 2020.

The countries that were mostly hit by the pandemic had one thing in common which is bad leadership. Interestingly, the female leaders performed better than male counterpart. It is a signal for women to vie for the position of female president come 2023.

“The global leadership vacuum was adequately filled by Pope Francis. The author set out to use the words and actions of Pope Francis to show us in words and actions his leadership style during the COVID-19 global crisis and his key lessons that could be of benefits to leaders in all spheres of society”.

Vanguard News Nigeria