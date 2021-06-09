For their various contributions to the growth of the department of Mass Communication, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka, Anambra State, and the society at large, the institution will honour some personalities.

They include politician and philanthropist Senator Andy Uba; the first Head of the department, Professor A.U. John-Kamen; and the first female professor of Mass Communication in sub-Saharan Africa, Chinyere Stella-Okunna.

Others to be honoured during the department’s 25th anniversary and maiden alumni homecoming scheduled for Thursday, according to a statement by the Head of the Department of Mass Communication, Professor Chinwe Uzochukwu, will include, Anambra State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Azuka Omenugha, and award-winning journalist and CEO TV360, who is also an alumnus of the department, Deji Badmus, among others.

Professor Uzochukwu added that the capacity-building event, expected to attract a capacity audience, will be held at the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, secretariat in the main campus of the university at Awka.

The event, which will be held alongside with public presentation/launch of the Special Silver Jubilee edition of the departmental training magazine, UNIZIK COMET, according to Uzochukwu , will also honour Emeka Aginam.

Aginam is in the frontline of Nigerian Technology Journalism and the Pioneer President of UNIZIK Mass Communication departmental students’ body.

She disclosed that the event will be a unique opportunity to celebrate the milestones attained so far by the department, reflect on the journey so far as well as a brace for future challenges and goals.

Vanguard News Nigeria