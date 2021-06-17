Mr Moulid Warfa, Kano Chief of Field Office of the United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), has decried the incessant kidnapping and abduction of school children in the country.

Warfa stated this during a courtesy call on two Katsina State paramount rulers, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman of Katsina Emirate, and Alhaji Farouk Umar-Farouk of Daura emirate, in their palaces on Thursday.

He said that the spate of kidnapping, abduction and other bad treatment of school children were becoming worrisome to UNICEF and the international community in general.

The UNICEF chief appealed to the monarchs to intensity effort and join hands with government and relevant stakeholders to stop the menace which had thrown many children out of school

“We are therefore appealing to the government to put more efforts to stop this,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that UNICEF chief visited the two emirs to bid them farewell as his tenure would end later this month.

The UNICEF Representative told NAN that the organisation started its intervention on Girl-Child Education Programme(GEP) in 2005.

Vanguard News Nigeria