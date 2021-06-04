Unicaf University has been nominated for the Sustainable Institution of the Year 2021 award, following the institution’s achievements in the area of environment sustainability.

This was announced on Tuesday, by the International Green Gown Awards, organizers of the annual awards.

The body, supported by the UN Environment recognises the exceptional sustainability initiatives undertaken by universities and colleges worldwide.

According to a statement made available to newsmen, the nomination acknowledges and celebrates the efforts and achievements of UU in the areas of environmental sustainability.

Unicaf University, a member of the Association of University Leaders for a Sustainable Future (ULSF), is known for its sustainable and environmentally responsible practices.

The university, the statement further stated, is reshaping the future of responsible education by delivering its programmes online. “Additionally, the values of ethical behaviour, sustainability, and personal contribution are promoted through its campus operations and green initiatives (awareness-raising events, reducing carbon emissions, recycling, and waste management).”

“Unicaf’s Responsible and Sustainable Business Plan 2021-2025 outlines the targets of the organisation and its partner university (UU) for the next five years. The Plan is in line with six of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Africa 2063 aspirations. More specifically, it highlights the efforts to reach net-zero carbon by 2035 – setting an example for all other global higher education providers – and offer $200,000,000 worth of scholarships to students worldwide.”

“Unicaf University is committed to its sustainable development practices with the goal to positively impact its students, faculty, staff, and local communities in Africa,” the statement reads.