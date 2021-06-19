The sudden increase in Coronavirus cases in parts of Africa could be due to the unequal distribution of vaccines worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Earlier, the number of new infections in Liberia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Rwanda doubled, said WHO crisis coordinator, Mike Ryan, on Friday in Geneva.

“This is the consequence of the current unfair distribution of vaccines,’’ Ryan said. “The trajectory is very, very concerning.’’

Only a very small part of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 there, in spite of repeated appeals by the WHO.

“We are going to pay a heavy price for that inequity,’’ Ryan said.

“To assume that the next wave in Africa is a small passing shower and not a storm is very, very premature.’’

Ryan also warned the rest of the world against assuming that a wave of infection would resemble previous ones.

“Every wave is unique,’’ he said, adding that it depended on the season, virus variants and the intensity of transmissions.

Vanguard News Nigeria