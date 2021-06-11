…As NIMUN holds inaugural conference in Abia

By Prince Okafor

With the rising numbers of unemployed persons in Nigeria, youths have been advised to take control of their future.

This was the submission of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development Mr Nebeolisa Anako, at the inaugural edition of Nigeria International Model United Nations (NIMUN) conference in Abia State.

The conference was organised by Babcock International Model United Nations (BIMUN) Team.

The Nigerian Bureau of Statistic, NBS, recent report had shown that unemployment rate in the country rose to 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020, with about 8.6 million Nigerians estimated to have fallen into poverty in 2020

According to Anako “Nigeria youths have to take control of their future in a country like ours where the unemployment rate is high.

“Even the disparity between the rich and the poor keeps widening and the population is on an everyday increase. Nigeria youths must seize this opportunity and make the best out of it.”

The NIMUN is run just as the real United Nations in New York with the same officers and committees right up to the Security Council. Delegates have to keep to UN rules on procedure and dress in formal attire at all times.

Over 100 students from more than 20 schools, including schools from the South East and South South geopolitical zones of Nigeria, participated in the conference.

While speaking during the closing plenary session, the Executive Director, NIMUN, Chiemela Samuel, charged the delegates to effect the change from what they have learnt from the NIMUN21 conference.

He also charged them to be the solutions to issues discussed at the conference.

Dority International Early Learning School was judged to be the Well Behaved delegation after three days of gruelling debate on the theme of “building bridges for sustainable development through technological innovation”.

Adventist Secondary Technical College, Owerrinta earned the outstanding delegation award which they hope to win again in forthcoming NIMUN conference.

The victorious St. Bridget’s College, Aba led by a distinguished Staff Advisor won the Most Organized Delegation. The delegation basically organized themselves with staff advisor “interfering” as little as possible.