By Victoria Ojeme

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has trained 200 women and youth, victims of violence in different skills acquisition and empowerment in Ekiti to complement the efforts of the government in tackling the insecurity and unemployment across the country.

The UNDP Governance, Peace and Security Team Lead, Mr Matthew Alao, said this at the closing of a two-week orientation programme for the beneficiaries, at National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp, Ise/Orun, Ekiti State.

Alao said that the participants were selected based on merit across the 16 local government areas of the state to participate in the programme facilitated by the UNDP and its partner, the Norwegian government, to help in the prevention of crisis and resolution of conflicts.

The Team lead said that the beneficiaries would after the orientation programme the participants would still go through a six-month skill acquisition programme in trades and skills of their choice.

According to him, this will help beneficiaries gain lifelong skills and enjoy support for the establishment of small-scale businesses with starter pack grants.

Alao said equipping women and youth with lifelong skills and empowering them would “make them economically viable to contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities, states and country.”

“I am enthused to say that this programme will positively impact on these women and youth and will make them become self-reliant at the completion of the six months acquisition programme,” he said.

In June, another set of 87 Women and Youth, Victims of Violence, from Kaduna state were trained at the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC), Shere Hills, Jos.

While the Jos trainees from Kaduna state are currently at the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Kaduna undergoing the follow-up six months skill acquisition programme, the candidates in Ekiti will begin their six months skill acquisition programme in a week at the Ekiti State Board for Technical and Vocational Education (ESBTVE) Centre in Ekiti State.

Speaking, the Ekiti Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Femi Ajayi, appreciated the UNDP livelihood scheme, especially because of its impact on crisis prevention and conflict resolution.

Ajayi said that for any meaningful development to occur in any society, efforts must be intensified towards prevention of crisis and resolution of conflicts.

“Business thrives only in societies where peace avails. Nigeria in recent times is faced with a lot of crisis resulting in insecurity thereby being a clog in the wheel of the country’s development.

“You will also agree with me that the effects of these crises have greatly demanded accelerated needs for improved social protection to close the gaps created by the menace.

“And, also to build a sustainable conflict sensitivity mechanism for the prevention of conflict occurrence at all levels of government,” Ajayi said.

According to him, the enrollment of 200 women and youth victims of violent conflicts in different skill acquisition programmes of their choice in Ekiti is part of UNDP’s efforts to ensure that Ekiti is at peace, thereby engendering development.

“Ekiti Government, under the current administration led by Gov. Kayode Fayemi, is well disposed towards development partners among whom is the UNDP.

“Since this government came on board, there have been tremendous and fruitful partnerships with the development partners in the state.

“This government is also committed to creating an enabling environment for intervention of donor agencies towards improving the well-being of the people of the state.

“Fayemi subscribed to the UNDP programme to promote peaceful coexistence in the state in a bid to make Ekiti indigenes live a life of dignity,” the commissioner added.

The Ekiti Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Mary Chikezie, urged the participants to see the programme as life time opportunity which should not be handled with levity

She told them that their utilisation of the leadership skills impacted on them through the training would go a long way to help them live a desirable life.

Also speaking, the President of Mediation Training Institute, (MTI-Nigeria), Mr Segun Ogunyannwo, commended the UNDP initiative which he described as the best option to address the myriad challenges in the country.

Ogunyannwo also commended the participants, whom he said were of good behavior during the training

He expressed optimism that the training would have a meaning impact in the society as the beneficiaries would use the knowledge gained to affect their different communities positively.

He, therefore, urged the state governors to key into the scheme and replicate the same in their different states to address challenges of security and employment and enhance their efforts of developing and stabilising their states.

Ogunyannwo said that such programme would not only help in job creation and provision of employment opportunities, but would also promote peaceful coexistence in their states and make them live a life of dignity as well.

Some of the participants expressed their gratitude to the UNDP for creation for the platform to give them a means of livelihood.

A participant, Hannah, was full of appreciation to the UNDP for creating the opportunity for the teaming youth and violence victims in the state to learn skills and entrepreneur.

Hannah, a graduate of College of Education said that she had been at home for the past five years searching for a job but could not get, adding that the skill and entrepreneur training acquired at the programme would make her start a new life.

Also, another participant, Joseph, whose family was a victim of herdsmen attack, also thanked UNDP for the training.

Joseph, who said he learnt fashion designing, which would be completed in the next six months, said that the knowledge acquired in the programme would help stabilize his life after the herdsmen crisis in his village.

He pledged to make use of the skill to positively impact the lives of other youths in his community by encouraging and training them fashion designing after graduation.