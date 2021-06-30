The University of Calabar (UNICAL), says there are over 42,000 unclaimed certificates by graduates of the institution dating back to 1980 and till date.

The Registrar of the University, Mr Gabriel Egbe, said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, in Abuja, that the unclaimed certificates cut across various faculties and institutes.

“It has been discovered that there are over 42,000 unclaimed certificates of the University of Calabar, in various faculties and institutes. Some of these certificates date back to the 1980s.

“The University management is shocked by this abnormality, and therefore, directs that all those who have not collected their Certificates after several years of graduation should do so immediately.

“Persons, who are acquainted with these group of graduands, should please, inform them to come for collection.

“Those who do not do so before the end of Sept. 25, 2021, will have their name published and will be surcharged subsequently,” the registrar stated.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria