UI don frowns against secession, calls for moral rejuvenation

The Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Abdul Hafiz Oladosu, has identified moral rejuvenation as essential to reduce the act of corruption in the country.

He made the call in Ibadan at a stakeholders’ summit organised by Political Awareness Group, PAG, an Association of Muslim Professionals and Technocrats for Good Governance.

Professor Oladosu, noted that morally upright ones with God-consciousness would not embark on corrupt activities.

Oladosu, who is a lecturer in the Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies, admonished political office holders to fulfill their electioneering in order to regain the confidence of the people, noting that the current developments in the country have demoralised many Nigerians.

In his remark, the former Governor of Oyo State, Chief Rashidi Ladoja, emphasized the unity of Nigeria, warning against secession as being clamoured in some quarters.

Ladoja, who was represented by the former Secretary to Oyo State Government, Barrister Sharafadeen Abiodun Alli, warned against criminalising an ethnic group, maintaining that every tribe has criminal elements.

The former governor posited that true federalism would solve series of challenges facing the country.

The former Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education, and also the Chairman on the occasion, Dr Sulaiman Adediran, enjoined Muslims to develop themselves politically and be advocates of good governance.

Earlier, the Chairman, Political Awareness Group, Barrister AbdWaheed Olowonjaye, noted that the organisation stands for good governance and was ready to support those who shared PAG’s agenda.

He explained that resolutions at the summit would be transmitted to appropriate quarters and concerned authorities.

Barrister Olowonjaye, decried the call for secession in some quarters stressing that what should be paramount was the need to join hands with the government to find lasting solutions to various challenges bedeviling the country.

