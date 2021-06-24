By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has commissioned a fully completed training centre and office complex of the Department of State Services, DSS, in Awgu Local Government Area of the State.

The complex was constructed by the Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives and member representing Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon.Toby Okechukwu.

Governor Ugwuanyi, represented by the Commissioner for Environment in Enugu State, Hon Chijioke Edeoga, while appreciating the lawmaker, urged the DSS to do the needful by deploying its men to the new office to help protect the lives of the people.

He applauded Okechukwu for all his achievements so far, noting that “there has been this robust relationship between the State Government and Okechukwu.

“I am not surprised that he has done this, and other things he is doing everywhere, because Senator Ike Ekweremadu is an iconic representative of his people and Honourable Toby is an able student.”

Also speaking, former Deputy Senate President and Senator representing Enugu West, Senator Ike Ekweremadu hailed the working partnership between the three tiers of government in the State.

He commended the Rep member for the giant project and noted with surprise that “the kind of magnificent project I am seeing today, I must say, I am impressed. I thought we were going to see one structure, one building, but what we have here today is more than a local government office, I believe it will cover the entire senatorial zone.”

In a remark, the Director-General of DSS, Mr. Yusuf Magaji Bichi, who was represented by H. M. DALUWA, Director DSS, Enugu, thanked Okechukwu for his foresight.

“Socially, we have to bear in mind that the functioning security and stability of peace and unity in our towns and villages depends largely on our collective ability to support and provide the security with an enabling working environment,” he stated.

In a remark, Okechukwu equally commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his swift response when they had issue regarding the land for the project.

“The Governor gave a marshal instruction that it should be done, so we thank the Governor for his foresight in sustaining peace,” he stated.

He described Ekweremdu as an exemplary leader, who also in the same spirit with him in tackling insecurity, had volunteered development centres he built in the four different local government areas to security agencies for their training.