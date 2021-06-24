Yoweri Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda on Thursday declared June 25 as public holiday for COVID-19 national prayers as the second wave of the pandemic continues to affect the east African country.

The president, in a statement said that Friday will be observed as a public holiday and the fourth national session for interdenominational prayers as the country battles a rise in the novel coronavirus infections.

He said that the national prayers will be held virtually at State House Entebbe, about 40 kilometers south of the capital, Kampala.

The statement said that the leaders of various religious denominations will lead the prayers.

Museveni last week imposed a nationwide total lockdown for 42 days to combat and control the spread of the virus.

“The situation can be managed by minimizing the number of infections and giving urgent care for the severely ill.

“As of Wednesday, Uganda had registered 74,260 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 50,085 recoveries and 752 deaths since the first case was reported in March 2020 according to the official figures,’’ he said.

(Xinhua/NAN)

