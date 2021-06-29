Harvard trained industrialist and Chief Executive Officer of J. Udeagbala Holdings Nigeria Limited, Ide John Udeagbala is to be sworn in as the 21st President of Nigerian Association of Chambers Of Commerce Industry Mines and Steel (NACCIMA) on Wednesday in Aba, Abia State.

He takes over from Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, whose tenure ends on Tuesdsy, while he served as the 1st National Deputy President, whilst Otunba Dele Oye, reigned as the 2nd National Deputy President.

Udeagbala is a strong corporate player, who has acquired expertise and experience relevant to Corporate Management and Governance.

He is a strategic thinker, planner possesses leadership skills, with proficiency in engagement, collaboration and consultation.

An astute administrator, with an uncommon understanding and appreciation of the broader policy contexts of the delivery and planning of top management functions.

His high levels of performance in his various fields of endeavour has placed him in good stead for referencing. He is an economic nationalist, who reflects a high degree of integrity and standing in the community, with demonstrated values of acting in good faith, and in the best interests of the society.

The 21st President of NACCIMA is an alumnus of the Harvard University School of Business Administration, USA, having successfully completed the Advanced Management Programme (1997).

His is a holding name for an indigenous conglomerate comprising six subsidiaries that operate as independent enterprises, namely: Beauty Base Limited, Kitchen Vegetable Oil Ltd, Quality Pipes Industries Ltd, Dynamic Solvent Extraction Co. Ltd, Dynamic Farms Ltd, and J. Udeagbala and Sons Ltd.

He won the National Productivity Merit Award NPOM), in the Business Productivity category, in 1996.

In the economic space, under which manufacturing industries operate in Nigeria, his quest for excellence earned one of his subsidiaries an award by the Central Bank of Nigeria as the Best SMEIS, 2008. He has also won the Excellence Award by the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), 2015

He has served on the board of several Government establishments, and of some organized private sector enterprises.

He was on the board of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) from 2009 – 2015; He was on the board of Raw Materials Research And Development Council from 2005 – 2007; He was a member of the Inter- Ministerial Committee Of Federal Govt. On The Influx Of Foreign Goods Into Nigeria 2006; Chairman, Abia State Environmental and Sanitation Committee from 2003 – 2007.

He currently serves on several boards – Board Member, Nigeria Customs Service; Commissioner, Tax Appeal Tribunal – South East Zone; Director, Landmark Finance & Investment Co.Ltd; and Director, Quality Ceramics Industries Akwa Ibom State.

He is a past president of the Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ACCIMA) and Past President of the South-East Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (SECCIMA).

In the traditional sphere, he is a member of Obi-in-Council, an Ichie, and holds the prestigious title of “Agbalanze” and “Ide” of Ozubulu.

Udeagbala’s presidency is poised to revolutionised the Organised Private Sector due to his local and international contacts, supported by a vibrant 1st National Deputy, Otunba Kelvin Dele Oye, a revered law practitioner and continental businessman.

Despite the Setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemics, Nigerian Business community look forward to a tenure that would chart a course for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCTA) among other opportunities.