UEFA Champions League winners, Chelsea FC, will play top clubs in its first six opening matches of the English Premier League.
August
14: Crystal Palace (h) – 3pm
21: Arsenal (a) – 3pm
28: Liverpool (a) – 3pm
September
11: Aston Villa (h) – 3pm
18: Tottenham (a) – 3pm
25: Manchester City (h) – 3pm
October
2: Southampton (h) – 3pm
16: Brentford (a) – 3pm
23: Norwich (h) – 3pm
30: Newcastle (a) – 3pm
November
6: Burnley (h) – 3pm
20: Leicester (a) – 3pm
27: Manchester United (h) – 3pm
30: Watford (a) – 7.45pm
December
4: West Ham (a) – 3pm
11: Leeds (h) – 3pm
15: Everton (h) – 8pm
18: Wolves (a) – 3pm
26: Aston Villa (a) – 3pm
28: Brighton (h) – 3pm
January
1: Liverpool (h) – 3pm
15: Manchester City (a) – 3pm
22: Tottenham (h) – 3pm
February
8: Brighton (a) – 7.45pm
12: Arsenal (h) – 3pm
19: Crystal Palace (a) – 3pm
26: Leicester (h) – 3pm
March
5: Burnley (a) – 3pm
12: Newcastle (h) – 3pm
19: Norwich (a) – 3pm
April
2: Brentford (h) – 3pm
9: Southampton (a) – 3pm
16: Leeds (a) – 3pm
23: West Ham (h) – 3pm
30: Everton (a) – 3pm
May
7: Wolves (h) – 3pm
15: Manchester United (a) – 3pm
22: Watford (h) – 4pm
Besides Chelsea’s tight ties, for Liverpool FC, November and December are months to garner as many points as possible (see the picture above).
Meanwhile, the League’s opening games on Saturday, August 14 are:
Brentford v Arsenal
Burnley v Brighton
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Leicester v Wolves
Man Utd v Leeds
Newcastle v Westham
Norwich v Liverpool
Tottenham v Man City
Watford v Aston Villa
Kick-off time for all the opening matches is 3p.m., Nigerian time.