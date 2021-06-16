Source: Liverpool FC

UEFA Champions League winners, Chelsea FC, will play top clubs in its first six opening matches of the English Premier League.

August

14: Crystal Palace (h) – 3pm

21: Arsenal (a) – 3pm

28: Liverpool (a) – 3pm

September

11: Aston Villa (h) – 3pm

18: Tottenham (a) – 3pm

25: Manchester City (h) – 3pm

October

2: Southampton (h) – 3pm

16: Brentford (a) – 3pm

23: Norwich (h) – 3pm

30: Newcastle (a) – 3pm

November

6: Burnley (h) – 3pm

20: Leicester (a) – 3pm

27: Manchester United (h) – 3pm

30: Watford (a) – 7.45pm

December

4: West Ham (a) – 3pm

11: Leeds (h) – 3pm

15: Everton (h) – 8pm

18: Wolves (a) – 3pm

26: Aston Villa (a) – 3pm

28: Brighton (h) – 3pm

January

1: Liverpool (h) – 3pm

15: Manchester City (a) – 3pm

22: Tottenham (h) – 3pm

February

8: Brighton (a) – 7.45pm

12: Arsenal (h) – 3pm

19: Crystal Palace (a) – 3pm

26: Leicester (h) – 3pm

March

5: Burnley (a) – 3pm

12: Newcastle (h) – 3pm

19: Norwich (a) – 3pm

April

2: Brentford (h) – 3pm

9: Southampton (a) – 3pm

16: Leeds (a) – 3pm

23: West Ham (h) – 3pm

30: Everton (a) – 3pm

May

7: Wolves (h) – 3pm

15: Manchester United (a) – 3pm

22: Watford (h) – 4pm

Besides Chelsea’s tight ties, for Liverpool FC, November and December are months to garner as many points as possible (see the picture above).

Meanwhile, the League’s opening games on Saturday, August 14 are:

Brentford v Arsenal

Burnley v Brighton

Chelsea v Crystal Palace

Everton v Southampton

Leicester v Wolves

Man Utd v Leeds

Newcastle v Westham

Norwich v Liverpool

Tottenham v Man City

Watford v Aston Villa

Kick-off time for all the opening matches is 3p.m., Nigerian time.

Vanguard News Nigeria