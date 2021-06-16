By Ibrahim Wuyo

Twenty orphans of Daru Sigaril Huffaz Kaduna are to benefit from an annual N1.8 million support fund announced by the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Malam Uba Sani.

This is coming a couple of months after the lawmaker had in an event to mark his 50th birthday, feted and doled out cash to another 800 orphans in his Senatorial District

The Senator spoke when he chaired the Quranic Graduation Ceremony at the Daru Sigaril Huffaz in Kaduna State,

He said he was extremely delighted to see our children memorizing the Holy Quran and learning the teachings that come with it.

“This is an important aspect of moral upbringing for our children in order to build a better and responsible society,” he said.

The Senator noted that Daru Sigaril Huffaz is making an important contribution and deserves to be supported.

“I therefore donate the sum of N1.5million to the school. I also pledge the sum of N1.8m yearly to cater for the tuition of 20 orphans in the institution until their graduation,” he said.

He regretted that some of the security challenges faced today are traceable to the relegation of moral values to the background.

“Without fear of God, the human person becomes susceptible to all sorts of manipulation. We must therefore encourage moral education and support institutions like Daru Sigaril Huffaz,” he said.