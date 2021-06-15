By Prince Okafor

As the world celebrated international children’s day, The Consulate General of the UAE commemorated with the Police Primary School, Obalende, thus, reaffirming the UAE’s position in the building and empowering of the youth.

With all Covid-19 protocols enforced, the celebration was held at the school premises.

In attendance were several keynote participants, markedly, Deputy Director of Quality assurance West Zone, Lagos office, Mrs Adewunmi Odudayo; Mrs Pamela Enakadia of Research and Planning, Lagos; Head of Teachers, Police primary school Obalende Mrs Akintola Olukemi; Williams Oluyemisi; Mrs. Mgbame Christianah Ome and Mrs. Okoh Agnes Foluke.

The celebration was flagged off as the students welcomed the Consulate General of the UAE with a colourful cultural performance.

Seizing the opportunity, the students sang a special rendition to advocate for an end to sexual harassment on children to the admiration of both the children and guest at the occasion.

In his remark, the Consul General, H.E. Dr Abdulla Almandoos said: “It gladdens my heart to watch these children showcase several beautiful cultural performances.

“The United Arab Emirates was founded on a vision, a vision that education will be a fundamental element in developing a nation and we believe, a country’s greatest investment lies in building generations of educated, knowledgeable and highly skilled youth.”

“We all have a responsibility to provide everything that will equip the youths with the best tools to become future leaders and to achieve this goal, it’s imperative to unite culture, tolerance and education.”

