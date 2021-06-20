President of UACC, Rev. Dr. James Bayo Owoyemi (3rd right), His Royal Highness, Oba Adetunji David Ayodele Ajayi, Aweloye III, Arinjale of Ekiti(4th left), Deaconess (Mrs.) Mary Owoyemi, (3rd left), Gen. Superintendent, Rev. Samuel Ogunlade (2nd left), Gen. Secretary, UACC, Rev. Eniola Oluwatuase (2nd right), UACC Financial Secretary, Micahel Adeusi (left), DGS Ekiti, Rev. Felix Popoola (right).

As part of familiarization tour to all parishes of United Apostolic Church of Christ, UACC, across the globe, the President of the church, Dr. James Owoyemi, has visited UACC parishes in Ekiti State.

Rev. Owoyemi and his entourage also visited some traditional rulers in the state where he prayed for peace in the country.

According to Pastor Paul Erakhifu, spokesman for UACC Team, ‘’Rev. Owoyemi also used the occasion to solicit the support of the traditional rulers in his efforts of propagating the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ’’.

Among the traditional rulers visited are Ajero of Ijero Kingdom, Oba Joseph Adebayo Adewole; Obanla of IjeshaIsu Ekiti, Oba Gabrilel Oso Adeniyi; Ewi of Ado Kingdom, Oba Rufus AdeyemoAdejugbe; and Elekole of Irole Kingdom, Oba James Adewumi Ajibade.

Others include Elemure of Emure Kingdom, Oba Emmanuel Adebowale Adebayo; and the Ogaga of Ikere Ekiti, Oba Adejimi Samuel Adu.

All the traditional rulers visited were glad to receive Owoyemi, who is also an indigene of the state, assured the delegation of their support.

Meanwhile, it was jubilation galore in all parishes of the church visited as the memberss were glad to host their new president.

Some of the parishes visited by the delegation include UACC Oke Aanu, Oke Oro, UACC Koseunti, Ara Ekiti, UACC Omi-naira Kan (Temidire), Ijero Ekiti, UACC Iyanu, IjesaIsu, UACC Oke Ibukun, Ado Ekiti, UACC House of Prayer, UACC New Covenant Capel, Ado Ekiti, UACC Oke Imole, UACC IgbalaIwusan, Ise Ekiti, and UACC Oke Ayo, Ise Ekiti amongst others.

The team also visited the management of a radio station, 92.7 FM (New Cruise FM), Ikere Ekiti.

The presidential visit would be rounded up with a revival and trustees meeting at Ikere local government with a special thanksgiving service on Sunday.

Those that joined the Rev. Owoyemi on the visit include the General Superintendent of UACC, Samuel Ogunlade, General Secretary, Eniola Oluwatuase, General Evangelist, Gabriel Alo, Financial Secretary, Michael Adeusi, Deputy General Superintendent, Ekiti State, Felix Popoola, Wife of the President of UACC, Deaconess Mary Owoyemi and UACC Media Team.