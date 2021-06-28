File image

By Ndahi Marama

Atleast two soldiers paid the supreme price, while 12 Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralized during a failed infiltration into the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe in Borno State.

During the encounter, several arms and ammunitions were recovered from the terrorists.

Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu stated this in a press statement on Monday.

The statement reads: “Troops of 152 Task Force Battalion in conjunction with the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI on Sunday, 27 June, 2021 dealt a devastating blow on marauding Boko Haram ( BHT) and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) while attempting to infiltrate the Forward Operational Base at Bula Yobe in Borno State.

“The terrorists, who came mounted on Gun trucks and several motorcycles attacked the location via an unsuspected crossing point, but were met with heavy volume of fire from the vigilant troops. The Land troops, in their usual dexterity swiftly and decisively engaged the terrorists, subsequently forcing them to retreat, having lost initiative.

“The troops sustained the fire fight and successfully neutralised 12 terrorists, with several others fleeing with gun shot wounds.

“The troops gallantly captured one Gun Truck, one Self Propelled Gun-9, one Dushika Gun and one mounted QJC Machine Gun. Other items captured are one Light Machine Gun and five AK 47 Rifles.

“Sadly, during the encounter two soldiers paid the supreme sacrifice, while five others sustained varying degrees of injury and have been evacuated by the Air component of OPHK to a medical facility, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

“The general area within FOB Bula Yobe is cool and calm under the control of troops of the battalion. Further exploitation by the resilient troops is ongoing.” Nwachukwu stated.

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Faruk Yahaya, according to the spokesman, has lauded the Land troops and the Air Component for their synergy and quick response, which is in tandem with the ongoing rejigging of the counter terrorism, counter insurgency operations in the North East.

He also charged the troops to maintain the tempo and vehemently hold their ground, to deny the terrorists freedom of action.

